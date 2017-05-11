Moody’s Investors Service is concerned about Canadian banks, but investors should relax: Every dip is a buying opportunity.
The credit-rating agency downgraded its long-term ratings for the Big Six banks, arguing that they face a challenging operating environment this year.
The report picked at two raw nerves: Surging Canadian house prices and indebted consumers pose a threat to bank asset quality and profitability if there is an economic downturn.Report Typo/Error
