Moody’s Investors Service is concerned about Canadian banks, but investors should relax: Every dip is a buying opportunity.

The credit-rating agency downgraded its long-term ratings for the Big Six banks, arguing that they face a challenging operating environment this year.

The report picked at two raw nerves: Surging Canadian house prices and indebted consumers pose a threat to bank asset quality and profitability if there is an economic downturn.

Report Typo/Error