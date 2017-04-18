Featured below are 10 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. Insider trading activity was light for larger cap companies ahead of the first-quarter earnings reporting season.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Westaim Corp$3.20+0.05(+1.59%)
- Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd$1.38-0.03(-2.13%)
- Penn West Petroleum Ltd$2.09+0.02(+0.97%)
- Sir Royalty Income Fund$14.80-0.05(-0.34%)
- Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd$2.85-0.01(-0.35%)
- Leagold Mining Corp$2.89-0.06(-2.03%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$14.37-0.14(-0.93%)
- Extendicare Inc$10.27-0.03(-0.29%)
- Belo Sun Mining Corp$0.74-0.02(-2.63%)
- Guardian Capital Group Ltd$27.050.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 18 10:44 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.