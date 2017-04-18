Featured below are 10 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. Insider trading activity was light for larger cap companies ahead of the first-quarter earnings reporting season.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.

Report Typo/Error