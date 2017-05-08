Featured below are 10 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
- BlackBerry Ltd$12.93-0.03(-0.23%)
- Canadian National Railway Co$102.49+0.62(+0.61%)
- AlarmForce Industries Inc$10.820.00(0.00%)
- Cenovus Energy Inc$13.00+0.08(+0.62%)
- HudBay Minerals Inc$7.51-0.08(-1.05%)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc$3.33+0.04(+1.22%)
- Imperial Oil Ltd$39.50+0.16(+0.41%)
- Nevsun Resources Ltd$3.06+0.07(+2.34%)
- Surge Energy Inc$2.43+0.01(+0.41%)
- Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd$2.45+0.04(+1.66%)
