A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The Brent oil price, followed by fewer North American investors, is at an important technical level as it challenges its 200-day moving average. I’m not normally a big fan of using technical analysis on commodity prices or stocks, but when sentiment is this elevated, technicals tend to be a more important driver of price moves.

