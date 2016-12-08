Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The case for investing in a big bank is easy: Buy shares, fall asleep for 20 years, wake up wealthy. But what’s the case for investing in the little guys?

Laurentian Bank of Canada and Canadian Western Bank don’t receive nearly the level of attention of, say, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank. Yet, they hold appeal for investors who don’t mind sacrificing diversification for lower valuations.

