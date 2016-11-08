Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

One gentleman recently wrote to me with a question that may interest many Globe Investor readers. He asked, “Can you please tell me what stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange pay dividends in U.S. dollars?”

This question is very timely. As winter approaches, many people – so-called “snowbirds” – will soon head to warm destinations with longer daylight hours south of the border to escape the bitterly cold and dark days of the season.

TSX-listed companies that pay dividends in USD

CompanySymbolAmount per share/unit (USD)Frequency
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.AEM-T0.10Quarterly
Agrium Inc.AGU-T0.875Quarterly
Alamos Gold Inc.AGI-T0.01Semi-Annual
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.AQN-T0.1059Quarterly
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LPHOT.UN-T0.054Monthly
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-T0.02Quarterly
Brookfield Asset Management Inc.BAM.A-T0.13Quarterly
Brookfield Business Partners LPBB.UN-T0.07Quarterly
Brookfield Property Partners LPBPY.UN-T0.28Quarterly
Brookfield Renewable Partners LPBEP.UN-T0.445Quarterly
Colliers International Group Inc.CIGI-T0.05Semi-Annual
Constellation Software Inc.CSU-T1.00Quarterly
Cott Corp.BCB-T0.06Quarterly
Dominion Diamond Corp.DDC-T0.20Semi-Annual
Dorel Industries Inc.DII.B-T0.30Quarterly
Encana Corp.ECA-T0.015Quarterly
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.FFH-T10.00Annual
FirstService Corp.FSV-T0.11Quarterly
Franco-Nevada Corp.FNV-T0.22Quarterly
Gildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T0.078Quarterly
Goldcorp Inc.G-T0.02Quarterly
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.ITP-T0.14Quarterly
Magna International Inc.MG-T0.25Quarterly
Methanex Corp.MX-T0.275Quarterly
Milestone Apartments REITMST.UN-T0.05041Monthly
Nevsun Resources Ltd.NSU-T0.04Quarterly
OceanaGold Corp.OGC-T0.04Annual
Open Text Corp.OTC-T0.23Quarterly
Pan American Silver Corp.PAA-T0.0125Quarterly
Polaris Infrastructure Inc.PIF-T0.10Quarterly
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.POT-T0.10Quarterly
Restaurant Brands International Inc.QSR-T0.17Quarterly
Ritchie Bros Activewear Inc.RBA-T0.17Quarterly
Silver Wheaton Corp.SLW-T0.05Quarterly
Student Transportation Inc.STB-T0.03667Monthly
Tahoe Resources Inc.THO-T0.02Monthly
Thomson Reuters Corp.TRI-T0.34Quarterly
Waste Connections Inc.WCN-T0.18Quarterly
Yamana Gold Inc.YRI-T0.005Quarterly

Source: Bloomberg

Note: Highlighted companies have announced increases to their payouts during 2016.

