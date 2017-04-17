Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

Finance author Tim Richards is recommending a checklist-based stock-picking strategy for investors, and the more I think about it, the better the idea becomes. Not only does a checklist promote discipline and careful analysis, it also helps avoid dumb mistakes, which could be the most important skill in investing. Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger once noted “It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.”

