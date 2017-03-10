A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The secular decline in interest rates and bond yields began in 1982, and very few current investors were active in markets before that time.



The market rules in a rising rate environment are very different from those of the past 35 years. For one, capital intensive businesses like utilities, telecoms and real estate underperform as their borrowing costs rise while commodities, with hard assets that protect against inflation tend to outperform.

