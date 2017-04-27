A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web
I agree with National bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine – the evaporation of Home Capital Group Inc.’s share value is not the start of a financial crisis,
"The market's reaction clearly suggests that HCG's issues could spread across the sector. For perspective, HCG has a sub-$20-billion mortgage book, which translates to minnow status relative to the $1.1-trillion of residential real estate credit on Big 6 balance sheets." Mr. Dechaine also noted that the funding issues at the root of Home Capital's problems are not applicable to the larger banks.
