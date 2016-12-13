A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

The International Energy Agency has all-but declared the end of the oil glut, predicting that demand will outstrip supply during the first half of 2017,

“Oil stockpiles will decline by about 600,000 barrels a day in the next six months as curbs by OPEC and its partners take effect, said the agency, which had previously assumed inventories wouldn’t drop until the end of 2017…“Before the agreement among producers, our demand and supply numbers suggested that the market would re-balance by the end of 2017,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly market report. “If OPEC promptly and fully sticks to its production target” and other producers cut as agreed, “the market is likely to move into deficit in the first half of 2017.”’

