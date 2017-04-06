“Never short a dull market” is an old trader saying that aptly describes where we are right now, and let me add they’re not the easiest markets to write about either.

There are always individual opportunities to discuss, but asset markets as a whole are stuck in a grey zone. The reflation trade – outperformance of economically cyclical stocks at the expense of conservative, credit-sensitive sectors such as utilities and consumer staples – that began in July, 2016, and intensified after the U.S. election – has been widely unwound. But the downward momentum for cyclical sectors has also slowed and it feels like most stocks are now just treading water in search of direction.

Report Typo/Error