The S&P/TSX composite index hit a record high Wednesday thanks to strong recent returns from the materials and energy sectors. The market as a whole remains expensive, however, and without a widespread surge in profit levels the new high could more reason for investor concern than celebration.

The first chart below shows the sector performance behind the benchmark’s climb to new heights. Materials and energy stocks have led the way, generating remarkable 12-month simple returns of 66.3 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.