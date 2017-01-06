At least once a year, I try to take a look at initial public offerings from an investor’s perspective, rather than an investment banker’s perspective: How many of these stocks actually made money?

The focus, of course, is on Canada, but this year the exercise is problematic. As you’ve likely read, 2016 was a dismal year for new offerings on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The three IPOs in the fourth quarter were the only ones of the year, with PricewaterhouseCoopers saying the total dollar volume of offerings was the worst figure in the firm’s 20-year history of tracking the market.