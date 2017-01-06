At least once a year, I try to take a look at initial public offerings from an investor’s perspective, rather than an investment banker’s perspective: How many of these stocks actually made money?
The focus, of course, is on Canada, but this year the exercise is problematic. As you’ve likely read, 2016 was a dismal year for new offerings on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The three IPOs in the fourth quarter were the only ones of the year, with PricewaterhouseCoopers saying the total dollar volume of offerings was the worst figure in the firm’s 20-year history of tracking the market.
Two extremes
|Company
|Ticker
|Return (%)
|Top-performing 2016 U.S. IPOs
|AveXis Inc.
|AVXS-Q
|164
|Merus NV
|MRUS-Q
|110
|Cotiviti Holdings Inc.
|COTV-N
|101
|Acacia Communications Inc.
|ACIA-Q
|100
|Impinj Inc.
|PI-Q
|97
|Worst-performing 2016 U.S. IPOs
|Shineco Inc.
|TYHT-Q
|-85
|Moleculin Biotech Inc.
|MBRX-Q
|-71
|PhaseRx Inc.
|PZRX-Q
|-69
|Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.
|AGLE-Q
|-55
|Monster Digital Inc.
|MSDI-Q
|-52
Returns are calculated from the closing price on the first day of trading to Dec. 30, 2016. Source: Globe and Mail calculations from Bloomberg data.
