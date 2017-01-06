Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The hottest IPOs may not be the best in the long run Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

At least once a year, I try to take a look at initial public offerings from an investor’s perspective, rather than an investment banker’s perspective: How many of these stocks actually made money?

The focus, of course, is on Canada, but this year the exercise is problematic. As you’ve likely read, 2016 was a dismal year for new offerings on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The three IPOs in the fourth quarter were the only ones of the year, with PricewaterhouseCoopers saying the total dollar volume of offerings was the worst figure in the firm’s 20-year history of tracking the market.

Two extremes

CompanyTickerReturn (%)
Top-performing 2016 U.S. IPOs
AveXis Inc.AVXS-Q164
Merus NVMRUS-Q110
Cotiviti Holdings Inc.COTV-N101
Acacia Communications Inc.ACIA-Q100
Impinj Inc.PI-Q97
Worst-performing 2016 U.S. IPOs
Shineco Inc.TYHT-Q-85
Moleculin Biotech Inc.MBRX-Q-71
PhaseRx Inc.PZRX-Q-69
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.AGLE-Q-55
Monster Digital Inc.MSDI-Q-52

Returns are calculated from the closing price on the first day of trading to Dec. 30, 2016. Source: Globe and Mail calculations from Bloomberg data. 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular