Dow 20,000 has a nice ring to it. Let’s ignore it.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the blue-chip index of 30 U.S. stocks, has been on fire for the past month since Donald Trump prevailed in the presidential election.

The index broke above 19,000 on Nov. 22, and has since added close to 1,000 points in less than four weeks, putting it on track for its fastest-ever 1,000-point gain. It closed on Friday at 19,843.41, just 157 points shy of the mark.

