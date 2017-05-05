A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web
There are news stories that are outdated by the time they’re published – it’s an unavoidable problem – and that appears to have happened in oil markets this morning.
Crude markets have endured a difficult week, no doubt, and all the stories this morning are justifiably negative. But while these reports were being published, big buyers have stepped in and possibly put in a short term bottom for the crude price.
