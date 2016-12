A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Markets were ready for a 25-basis-point hike in U.S. rates but unprepared for the Fed’s forecast of three more hikes in 2017. The results were predictable (after the meeting, of course) as U.S. bond yields jumped, the loonie fell like a stone, and gold got beat up as the greenback strengthened.

