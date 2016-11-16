The latest earnings season in Canada has largely wrapped up, and while I would term the results as broadly uninspiring, there were some clear winners and losers.
Over all, there was a slight improvement in the earnings results of stocks within the S&P/TSX composite index. During the period between Oct. 4 and Nov. 15, 46 per cent of companies reported sales that beat the Street’s expectations and 53 per cent of companies reported better-than-expected earnings, according to Bloomberg data. In comparison, last quarter, during the period between July 4 and Aug. 15, 45 per cent of companies reported better-than-expected sales and 51 per cent of companies beat on the bottom line.Report Typo/Error
- S&P/TSX Composite14,733.22-22.88(-0.16%)
- Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp$6.470.00(0.00%)
- Secure Energy Services Inc$8.65-0.02(-0.23%)
- Enerflex Ltd$15.78-0.29(-1.80%)
- Air Canada$13.18-0.08(-0.60%)
- Bombardier Inc$1.91-0.09(-4.50%)
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc$49.93-0.37(-0.74%)
- Stantec Inc$34.13-0.46(-1.33%)
- Russel Metals Inc$25.50-0.09(-0.35%)
- Great Canadian Gaming Corp$25.65+0.05(+0.20%)
- Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc$27.37+0.01(+0.04%)
- Linamar Corp$48.60-0.19(-0.39%)
- Martinrea International Inc$7.020.00(0.00%)
- Magna International Inc$53.87+0.76(+1.43%)
- Boyd Group Income Fund$86.65+0.37(+0.43%)
- Sierra Wireless Inc$21.31+0.20(+0.95%)
- Mitel Networks Corp$9.50+0.09(+0.96%)
- CGI Group Inc$63.62-0.51(-0.80%)
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd$46.60+0.22(+0.47%)
- Sun Life Financial Inc$51.00-0.53(-1.03%)
- Bank of Nova Scotia$70.61+0.20(+0.28%)
