Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

The top winners and losers from the TSX earnings season Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jennifer Dowty

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The latest earnings season in Canada has largely wrapped up, and while I would term the results as broadly uninspiring, there were some clear winners and losers.

Over all, there was a slight improvement in the earnings results of stocks within the S&P/TSX composite index. During the period between Oct. 4 and Nov. 15, 46 per cent of companies reported sales that beat the Street’s expectations and 53 per cent of companies reported better-than-expected earnings, according to Bloomberg data. In comparison, last quarter, during the period between July 4 and Aug. 15, 45 per cent of companies reported better-than-expected sales and 51 per cent of companies beat on the bottom line.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Global markets: small concerns, big worries (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog