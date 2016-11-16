The latest earnings season in Canada has largely wrapped up, and while I would term the results as broadly uninspiring, there were some clear winners and losers.

Over all, there was a slight improvement in the earnings results of stocks within the S&P/TSX composite index. During the period between Oct. 4 and Nov. 15, 46 per cent of companies reported sales that beat the Street’s expectations and 53 per cent of companies reported better-than-expected earnings, according to Bloomberg data. In comparison, last quarter, during the period between July 4 and Aug. 15, 45 per cent of companies reported better-than-expected sales and 51 per cent of companies beat on the bottom line.

