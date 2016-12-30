Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian dollar coins, or loonies, are displayed on a map of North America Thursday, January 9, 2014 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Jeffrey Jones

Canadians became used to their dollar rising and falling in lockstep with oil markets as the energy sector’s economic might grew.

Now, the loonie could use some of the momentum building in global crude-oil prices. Instead, fears about anti-trade moves emerging in Washington and rising U.S. interest rates have forecasters calling for weakness for the Canadian dollar in 2017.

