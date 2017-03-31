Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The Trump trade bump and the market’s unchecked rise Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Milstead

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The market falls, and the headlines suggest investors now have some doubt about the “Trump trade.” Gee whiz, who could’ve thought?

Sarcasm aside, there’s a real irony in the market’s nearly unchecked rise even as the least-popular President in postwar history continues his amateur-hour chaos. For how long have we been told investors crave certainty, only to watch them pile into the market in the past four-plus months in the face of unprecedented instability in the White House?

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump rolls back Obama-era climate regulations (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular