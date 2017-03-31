The market falls, and the headlines suggest investors now have some doubt about the “Trump trade.” Gee whiz, who could’ve thought?

Sarcasm aside, there’s a real irony in the market’s nearly unchecked rise even as the least-popular President in postwar history continues his amateur-hour chaos. For how long have we been told investors crave certainty, only to watch them pile into the market in the past four-plus months in the face of unprecedented instability in the White House?

