The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a strong 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. Technically speaking, the benchmark is still in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 61.4, but it’s much closer to the overbought RSI sell target of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.
This week's TSX overbought and oversold stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|28.84106
|34.64
|37.64775
|-3.77778
|-11.22215
|17.44863418
|15.34132227
|KLG-T
|Kirkland Lake Gold Inc.
|28.8512
|8.03
|9.43775
|4.285713
|65.90909
|20.12808716
|9.391812865
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|MTL-T
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|80.36467
|18.23
|14.9096
|8.835818
|34.37583
|31.96546317
|25.56802244
|PSK-T
|PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
|79.47343
|30.04
|24.37455
|5.440509
|40.89101
|236.5633808
|114.2205323
|MX-T
|Methanex Corp.
|78.76524
|51.53
|40.55595
|6.269328
|15.76594
|338.654237
|228.6205713
|AC-T
|Air Canada
|78.57997
|12.9
|9.05735
|2.299762
|26.34672
|5.594650481
|3.647158609
|ESI-T
|Ensign Energy Services Inc.
|76.12353
|9
|6.95775
|7.655507
|28.44036
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|SU-T
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|74.42928
|38.77
|34.8534
|3.139133
|11.28859
|#N/A N/A
|50.81258191
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|74.04193
|83.93
|76.6539
|1.597869
|16.8525
|12.36114884
|11.95584046
|WTE-T
|Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
|71.35176
|26.49
|18.01465
|4.332416
|133.1592
|13.43313088
|16.5046729
|KEL-T
|Kelt Exploration Ltd.
|70.63931
|6.83
|4.49215
|8.585055
|61.0849
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|70.28646
|59.37
|55.5834
|1.957753
|13.8202
|12.73577081
|11.82198327
|PPL-T
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|69.49725
|41.91
|36.60315
|3.711952
|44.54188
|35.09112712
|29.89300999
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
