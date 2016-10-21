Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed a strong 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. Technically speaking, the benchmark is still in neutral territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 61.4, but it’s much closer to the overbought RSI sell target of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

This week's TSX overbought and oversold stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc.28.8410634.6437.64775-3.77778-11.2221517.4486341815.34132227
KLG-TKirkland Lake Gold Inc.28.85128.039.437754.28571365.9090920.128087169.391812865
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd.80.3646718.2314.90968.83581834.3758331.9654631725.56802244
PSK-TPrairieSky Royalty Ltd.79.4734330.0424.374555.44050940.89101236.5633808114.2205323
MX-TMethanex Corp.78.7652451.5340.555956.26932815.76594338.654237228.6205713
AC-TAir Canada78.5799712.99.057352.29976226.346725.5946504813.647158609
ESI-TEnsign Energy Services Inc.76.1235396.957757.65550728.44036#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc.74.4292838.7734.85343.13913311.28859#N/A N/A50.81258191
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada74.0419383.9376.65391.59786916.852512.3611488411.95584046
WTE-TWestshore Terminals Investment Corp.71.3517626.4918.014654.332416133.159213.4331308816.5046729
KEL-TKelt Exploration Ltd.70.639316.834.492158.58505561.0849#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank70.2864659.3755.58341.95775313.820212.7357708111.82198327
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp.69.4972541.9136.603153.71195244.5418835.0911271229.89300999

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

