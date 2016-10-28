Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The S&P/TSX Composite was exactly flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 16.39 per cent higher year to date. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is in technically neutral territory. The current RSI reading of 57.2 is sneaking up on the sell signal of 70 and well above the buy signal of 30.

TSX overbought and oversold stocks

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1w %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
DH-TDH Corp.21.5929818.0332.6474-38.25343-41.2879122.663994288.180580762
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.21.9947776.3684.7562-4.250783-7.07504920.3397940512.27060903
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd.22.718178.2510.6537-16.24366-17.16867#N/A N/A4.810495627
CJR.B-TCorus Entertainment Inc. - B shares26.4144910.8111.8675-4.0816338.5752998.5572117429.176570458
FSV-TFirstService Corp29.3311256.3257.7141-5.3445381.51420350.7057603524.51121221
VII-TSeven Generations Energy - A30.035828.8824.0183-8.317463114.243312784.4175139.45355191
AIM-TAimia Inc.30.042027.528.319-6-14.44243#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FR-TFirst Majestic Silver Corp.30.7144410.3712.93195-5.98368129.93352450.81817320.5973021
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1w %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SU-TSuncor Energy Inc.82.9955941.6135.0217.32525219.44076#N/A N/A34.47390224
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank80.8941260.7555.802452.32440816.4658413.031802112.11124402
CLS-TCelestica Inc.80.3428415.9713.6814515.808564.37908612.30055129.526207006
BNS-TBank of Nova Scotia73.4075672.2363.888251.76105933.4224912.3074821211.68959379
MTL-TMullen Group Ltd.72.8387818.6315.04382.35874737.5454132.6668440524.54545455
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc.71.7261933.8933.9551.4063471.1920412.4504999412.12956335
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc71.0133251.1542.319951.99401818.6176514.7832374411.19991242
IMO-TImperial Oil Ltd70.3778244.8841.428653.9851740.6140541094.87451124.61876029

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

