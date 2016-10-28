The S&P/TSX Composite was exactly flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and stands 16.39 per cent higher year to date. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is in technically neutral territory. The current RSI reading of 57.2 is sneaking up on the sell signal of 70 and well above the buy signal of 30.
TSX overbought and oversold stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1w %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|DH-T
|DH Corp.
|21.59298
|18.03
|32.6474
|-38.25343
|-41.28791
|22.66399428
|8.180580762
|MDA-T
|MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
|21.99477
|76.36
|84.7562
|-4.250783
|-7.075049
|20.33979405
|12.27060903
|IT-T
|Intertain Group Ltd.
|22.71817
|8.25
|10.6537
|-16.24366
|-17.16867
|#N/A N/A
|4.810495627
|CJR.B-T
|Corus Entertainment Inc. - B shares
|26.41449
|10.81
|11.8675
|-4.081633
|8.575299
|8.557211742
|9.176570458
|FSV-T
|FirstService Corp
|29.33112
|56.32
|57.7141
|-5.344538
|1.514203
|50.70576035
|24.51121221
|VII-T
|Seven Generations Energy - A
|30.0358
|28.88
|24.0183
|-8.317463
|114.2433
|12784.41751
|39.45355191
|AIM-T
|Aimia Inc.
|30.04202
|7.52
|8.319
|-6
|-14.44243
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|FR-T
|First Majestic Silver Corp.
|30.71444
|10.37
|12.93195
|-5.98368
|129.9335
|2450.818173
|20.5973021
|SU-T
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|82.99559
|41.61
|35.021
|7.325252
|19.44076
|#N/A N/A
|34.47390224
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|80.89412
|60.75
|55.80245
|2.324408
|16.46584
|13.0318021
|12.11124402
|CLS-T
|Celestica Inc.
|80.34284
|15.97
|13.68145
|15.80856
|4.379086
|12.3005512
|9.526207006
|BNS-T
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|73.40756
|72.23
|63.88825
|1.761059
|33.42249
|12.30748212
|11.68959379
|MTL-T
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|72.83878
|18.63
|15.0438
|2.358747
|37.54541
|32.66684405
|24.54545455
|GWO-T
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|71.72619
|33.89
|33.955
|1.406347
|1.19204
|12.45049994
|12.12956335
|IAG-T
|Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc
|71.01332
|51.15
|42.31995
|1.994018
|18.61765
|14.78323744
|11.19991242
|IMO-T
|Imperial Oil Ltd
|70.37782
|44.88
|41.42865
|3.985174
|0.614054
|1094.874511
|24.61876029
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow