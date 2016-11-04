Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A difficult week for Canadian investors saw the S&P/TSX Composite fall 1.7 per cent as of Thursday’s close.

The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.3 sees the market as a whole in the neutral technical, but much closer to the oversold, buy signal of 30 than the overbought 70 signal.

TSX oversold and overbought stocks

Oversold stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MDA-TMacDonald Dettwiler & Assoc.13.7013670.4584.49995-7.739659-14.2671220.868050812.31212863
ARE-TAecon Group Inc.14.1436513.6816.8601-20.23323-9.29290534.4668604312.80898876
IT-TIntertain Group Ltd.21.012047.410.63135-10.30303-25.70281#N/A N/A4.265129683
DH-TDH Corp.21.528316.8932.2843-6.322802-45.0001621.230994737.663339383
AD-TAlaris Royalty Corp.22.1641718.7825.8712-9.493973-15.7082711.065206179.920760697
HSE-THusky Energy Inc.23.9404214.1315.47075-5.231387-1.257861#N/A N/A40.02832861
AP.UN-TAllied Properties Real Estate24.0871634.5635.9942-5.28912113.3691117.81835557#N/A N/A
H-THydro One Ltd.24.1827923.9624.487-2.24398710.843221.0223243920.23648649
MRE-TMartinrea International Inc.25.469157.528.86825-7.045737-27.712075.0502676114.122807018
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc.25.5775416.1216.5176-8.97796923.82039#N/A N/A4030
TRP-TTranscanada Corp.26.1714357.5555.44-6.27036231.2521221.8096926121.94052612
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment26.1987132.3134.63045-3.58101211.4157418.22498542#N/A N/A
GIL-TGildan Activewear Inc.26.2337333.4637.4824-2.505829-14.2463416.9055727514.1702714
CUF.UN-TCominar Real Estate Investement Trust26.6879314.2116.4001-5.2034674.1770118.276125584#N/A N/A
HBC-THudson's Bay Corp.27.1179716.0116.6242-4.36081-10.73653#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CIGI-TColliers International Group27.465944850.7777-9.433962-22.125521.7460288214.93491675
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Investment27.6305647.7851.5875-3.9598014.44491115.26760449#N/A N/A
CRR.UN-TCrombie Real Estate Investment27.8177813.3314.40305-2.0573099.6767421.76692558#N/A N/A
FCR-TFirst Capital Realty Inc.28.3577421.1721.1605-1.25933118.8763926.95843419#N/A N/A
TCN-TTricon Capital Group Inc.28.485848.68.8616-4.44444-2.95775811.1000086913.57194739
CPG-TCrescent Point Energy Corp.28.5101915.4918.76185-8.288926-1.37718662.10333358#N/A N/A
ECN-TECN Capital Corp.28.983312.77#N/A N/A-6.101697#N/A N/A#N/A N/A4.593698176
QBR/B-TQuebecor Inc.29.1041936.8836.70905-2.4338589.22430816.5572804513.51410773
AX.UN-TArtis Real Estate Investment29.4885311.6212.7601-2.434928-2.55981110.196238#N/A N/A
MIC-TGenworth MI Canada29.5853727.8631.32385-3.5986139.0640546.7930792067.249544627
WN-TWeston (George) Ltd.29.81093104.49111.5264-4.610191-1.13518121.3596892615.1610563
L-TLoblaw Companies Ltd.29.8869665.0369.40705-2.4306120.63074829.8971867715.51288168
Overbought stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SJ-TStella-Jones Inc.75.6438249.2846.455254.186046-5.5492220.9714526918.93927748
TFI-TTransforce Inc.70.904493024.2705510.4565529.7806820.8644561513.55625847
CLS-TCeletsica Inc.70.0421915.9113.7377-0.37570713.98692712.222389179.46567449

