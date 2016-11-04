A difficult week for Canadian investors saw the S&P/TSX Composite fall 1.7 per cent as of Thursday’s close.
The benchmark’s current Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 41.3 sees the market as a whole in the neutral technical, but much closer to the oversold, buy signal of 30 than the overbought 70 signal.
TSX oversold and overbought stocks
|Oversold stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|MDA-T
|MacDonald Dettwiler & Assoc.
|13.70136
|70.45
|84.49995
|-7.739659
|-14.26712
|20.8680508
|12.31212863
|ARE-T
|Aecon Group Inc.
|14.14365
|13.68
|16.8601
|-20.23323
|-9.292905
|34.46686043
|12.80898876
|IT-T
|Intertain Group Ltd.
|21.01204
|7.4
|10.63135
|-10.30303
|-25.70281
|#N/A N/A
|4.265129683
|DH-T
|DH Corp.
|21.5283
|16.89
|32.2843
|-6.322802
|-45.00016
|21.23099473
|7.663339383
|AD-T
|Alaris Royalty Corp.
|22.16417
|18.78
|25.8712
|-9.493973
|-15.70827
|11.06520617
|9.920760697
|HSE-T
|Husky Energy Inc.
|23.94042
|14.13
|15.47075
|-5.231387
|-1.257861
|#N/A N/A
|40.02832861
|AP.UN-T
|Allied Properties Real Estate
|24.08716
|34.56
|35.9942
|-5.289121
|13.36911
|17.81835557
|#N/A N/A
|H-T
|Hydro One Ltd.
|24.18279
|23.96
|24.487
|-2.243987
|10.8432
|21.02232439
|20.23648649
|MRE-T
|Martinrea International Inc.
|25.46915
|7.52
|8.86825
|-7.045737
|-27.71207
|5.050267611
|4.122807018
|GEI-T
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|25.57754
|16.12
|16.5176
|-8.977969
|23.82039
|#N/A N/A
|4030
|TRP-T
|Transcanada Corp.
|26.17143
|57.55
|55.44
|-6.270362
|31.25212
|21.80969261
|21.94052612
|SRU.UN-T
|Smart Real Estate Investment
|26.19871
|32.31
|34.63045
|-3.581012
|11.41574
|18.22498542
|#N/A N/A
|GIL-T
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|26.23373
|33.46
|37.4824
|-2.505829
|-14.24634
|16.90557275
|14.1702714
|CUF.UN-T
|Cominar Real Estate Investement Trust
|26.68793
|14.21
|16.4001
|-5.203467
|4.177011
|8.276125584
|#N/A N/A
|HBC-T
|Hudson's Bay Corp.
|27.11797
|16.01
|16.6242
|-4.36081
|-10.73653
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|CIGI-T
|Colliers International Group
|27.46594
|48
|50.7777
|-9.433962
|-22.1255
|21.74602882
|14.93491675
|BEI.UN-T
|Boardwalk Real Estate Investment
|27.63056
|47.78
|51.5875
|-3.959801
|4.444911
|15.26760449
|#N/A N/A
|CRR.UN-T
|Crombie Real Estate Investment
|27.81778
|13.33
|14.40305
|-2.057309
|9.67674
|21.76692558
|#N/A N/A
|FCR-T
|First Capital Realty Inc.
|28.35774
|21.17
|21.1605
|-1.259331
|18.87639
|26.95843419
|#N/A N/A
|TCN-T
|Tricon Capital Group Inc.
|28.48584
|8.6
|8.8616
|-4.44444
|-2.957758
|11.10000869
|13.57194739
|CPG-T
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|28.51019
|15.49
|18.76185
|-8.288926
|-1.377186
|62.10333358
|#N/A N/A
|ECN-T
|ECN Capital Corp.
|28.98331
|2.77
|#N/A N/A
|-6.101697
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|4.593698176
|QBR/B-T
|Quebecor Inc.
|29.10419
|36.88
|36.70905
|-2.433858
|9.224308
|16.55728045
|13.51410773
|AX.UN-T
|Artis Real Estate Investment
|29.48853
|11.62
|12.7601
|-2.434928
|-2.559811
|10.196238
|#N/A N/A
|MIC-T
|Genworth MI Canada
|29.58537
|27.86
|31.32385
|-3.598613
|9.064054
|6.793079206
|7.249544627
|WN-T
|Weston (George) Ltd.
|29.81093
|104.49
|111.5264
|-4.610191
|-1.135181
|21.35968926
|15.1610563
|L-T
|Loblaw Companies Ltd.
|29.88696
|65.03
|69.40705
|-2.430612
|0.630748
|29.89718677
|15.51288168
|Overbought stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|SJ-T
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|75.64382
|49.28
|46.45525
|4.186046
|-5.54922
|20.97145269
|18.93927748
|TFI-T
|Transforce Inc.
|70.90449
|30
|24.27055
|10.45655
|29.78068
|20.86445615
|13.55625847
|CLS-T
|Celetsica Inc.
|70.04219
|15.91
|13.7377
|-0.3757071
|3.986927
|12.22238917
|9.46567449
