Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The S&P/TSX Composite had a terrific week, jumping 1.7 per cent as of Thursday’s close. The benchmark is now, however, closing in on overbought technically-vulnerable territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 65 that is just below the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only six oversold benchmark constituents trading with RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Hudson’s Bay Co. is the most oversold stock in the index (investors are clearly not in a holiday mood yet) followed by Guyana Goldfields Inc. The REIT sector continues to struggle with rising bond yields – Boardwalk REIT, Allied Properties REIT and Smart REIT are also on the oversold list.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.



TSX overbought and oversold stocks

OversoldNameRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HBC-THudson's Bay Co22.1911814.0416.5069-3.703703-21.72023#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
GUY-TGuyana Goldfields Inc.26.821775.577.33715-6.38654980.8441632.8360948311.27886973
BEI.UN-TBoardwalk Real Estate Invest27.9217243.8651.76261.1065-4.12402715.71382939#N/A N/A
AP.UN-TAllied Properties Real Estate28.814613336.14375-0.30211028.25174519.26525808#N/A N/A
SRU.UN-TSmart Real Estate Investment29.252330.3134.62910.93239684.51906118.12089132#N/A N/A
THO-TTahoe Resources Inc.29.978912.5516.38815-3.7576676.90674813.7531127111.83348462
OverboughtNameRSI 14DPx lastMOV_AVG_200DLAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WKLAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTDPE_RATIOBEST_PE_RATIO
HBM-THudBay Minerals Inc.84.588949.495.538923.4070279.39291#N/A N/A29.67627162
SLF-TSun Life Financial Inc.82.9015553.3842.98523.52986727.2482813.854147113.16074951
TCK.B-TTeck Resources Ltd.81.9055835.0217.745511.35135558.0268109.14077498.485582748
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada80.3474353.5148.99464.53213514.878349.5080576529.335310537
MFC-TManulife Financial Corp.80.2065623.5118.49793.35592717.9336715.175897911.25957854
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada79.4081689.6578.64353.24772526.0526313.2035864212.76520006
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank78.8665464.1356.8612.19919922.9457513.7568630912.76218905
TFI-TTransforce Inc.78.6241133.8725.138152.85453646.5223823.5559702514.35777872
WSP-TWSP Global Inc.77.691848.3641.041451.40491117.0947925.1307597718.75145405
CWB-TCanadian Western Bank77.673629.2225.188258.34260328.4872412.7591007112.02469136
STN-TStantec Inc.75.760536.1231.73874.4534336.37755826.5914559417.87234043
TRQ-TTurquoise Hill Resources Ltd.75.734964.923.8919.8214340.1709422.92080158#N/A N/A
LUN-TLundin Mining Corp.75.632777.074.770611.1635286.05264#N/A N/A83.17069591
LIF-TLabrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.75.5779617.6113.144157.24726294.9863722.5769238614.25910931
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp.75.5431457.7653.254052.0494714.0341526.7789521218.94970374
FM-TFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd.75.1282716.679.5762516.00557222.45626.4295294230.73272131
ONEX-TOnex Corp.74.9655993.3480.54312.85399110.39755#N/A N/A1383.532174
IAG-TIndustrial Alliance Insurance74.8181557.0443.694352.53460333.0423615.2106669111.82421227
EFX-TEnerflex Ltd.74.174516.7211.99815.02512129.4208736.1410350217.71186441
CM-TCanadian Imperial Bank of Commerce74.12096105.399.34641.73913319.7193610.9179352910.58504222
PWF-TPower Financial Corp.74.0522933.5431.1652.8203629.59871411.8225145610.87548638
ECA-TEncanada Corp.73.921516.6310.592958.621807138.003146.3453683873.8018501
NA-TNational Bank of Canada73.913849.8144.445052.38437828.1828811.771537510.18817754
DSG-TDescartes Systems Group73.4586930.3425.840350.09897958.97988672.9844004223.84489172
RBA-TRitchie Bros. Auctioneers72.734251.2940.98453.1420457.1617432.8417873828.58067813
GWO-TGreat-West Lifeco Inc.72.1511435.3134.01612.4963735.43201913.1612351412.62424026
ERF-TEnerplus Corp.71.6406910.977.5151511.25761137.0141#N/A N/A31.52298851
CTC.A-TCanadian Tire Corp.71.46484142.36135.7011.38878822.6603716.4707897614.67326324
BMO-TBank of Montreal70.8693888.882.455251.36986818.5687412.4181097811.97088164

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog