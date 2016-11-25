The S&P/TSX Composite had a terrific week, jumping 1.7 per cent as of Thursday’s close. The benchmark is now, however, closing in on overbought technically-vulnerable territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 65 that is just below the RSI sell signal of 70.
There are only six oversold benchmark constituents trading with RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Hudson’s Bay Co. is the most oversold stock in the index (investors are clearly not in a holiday mood yet) followed by Guyana Goldfields Inc. The REIT sector continues to struggle with rising bond yields – Boardwalk REIT, Allied Properties REIT and Smart REIT are also on the oversold list.
TSX overbought and oversold stocks
|Oversold
|Name
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|HBC-T
|Hudson's Bay Co
|22.19118
|14.04
|16.5069
|-3.703703
|-21.72023
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|GUY-T
|Guyana Goldfields Inc.
|26.82177
|5.57
|7.33715
|-6.386549
|80.84416
|32.83609483
|11.27886973
|BEI.UN-T
|Boardwalk Real Estate Invest
|27.92172
|43.86
|51.7626
|1.1065
|-4.124027
|15.71382939
|#N/A N/A
|AP.UN-T
|Allied Properties Real Estate
|28.81461
|33
|36.14375
|-0.3021102
|8.251745
|19.26525808
|#N/A N/A
|SRU.UN-T
|Smart Real Estate Investment
|29.2523
|30.31
|34.6291
|0.9323968
|4.519061
|18.12089132
|#N/A N/A
|THO-T
|Tahoe Resources Inc.
|29.9789
|12.55
|16.38815
|-3.757667
|6.906748
|13.75311271
|11.83348462
|Overbought
|Name
|RSI 14D
|Px last
|MOV_AVG_200D
|LAST_CLOSE_TRR_1WK
|LAST_CLOSE_TRR_YTD
|PE_RATIO
|BEST_PE_RATIO
|HBM-T
|HudBay Minerals Inc.
|84.58894
|9.49
|5.5389
|23.40702
|79.39291
|#N/A N/A
|29.67627162
|SLF-T
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|82.90155
|53.38
|42.9852
|3.529867
|27.24828
|13.8541471
|13.16074951
|TCK.B-T
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|81.90558
|35.02
|17.7455
|11.35135
|558.0268
|109.1407749
|8.485582748
|LB-T
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|80.34743
|53.51
|48.9946
|4.532135
|14.87834
|9.508057652
|9.335310537
|MFC-T
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|80.20656
|23.51
|18.4979
|3.355927
|17.93367
|15.1758979
|11.25957854
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|79.40816
|89.65
|78.6435
|3.247725
|26.05263
|13.20358642
|12.76520006
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|78.86654
|64.13
|56.861
|2.199199
|22.94575
|13.75686309
|12.76218905
|TFI-T
|Transforce Inc.
|78.62411
|33.87
|25.13815
|2.854536
|46.52238
|23.55597025
|14.35777872
|WSP-T
|WSP Global Inc.
|77.6918
|48.36
|41.04145
|1.404911
|17.09479
|25.13075977
|18.75145405
|CWB-T
|Canadian Western Bank
|77.6736
|29.22
|25.18825
|8.342603
|28.48724
|12.75910071
|12.02469136
|STN-T
|Stantec Inc.
|75.7605
|36.12
|31.7387
|4.453433
|6.377558
|26.59145594
|17.87234043
|TRQ-T
|Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|75.73496
|4.92
|3.891
|9.82143
|40.17094
|22.92080158
|#N/A N/A
|LUN-T
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|75.63277
|7.07
|4.7706
|11.16352
|86.05264
|#N/A N/A
|83.17069591
|LIF-T
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.
|75.57796
|17.61
|13.14415
|7.247262
|94.98637
|22.57692386
|14.25910931
|TRI-T
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|75.54314
|57.76
|53.25405
|2.04947
|14.03415
|26.77895212
|18.94970374
|FM-T
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
|75.12827
|16.67
|9.57625
|16.00557
|222.456
|26.42952942
|30.73272131
|ONEX-T
|Onex Corp.
|74.96559
|93.34
|80.5431
|2.853991
|10.39755
|#N/A N/A
|1383.532174
|IAG-T
|Industrial Alliance Insurance
|74.81815
|57.04
|43.69435
|2.534603
|33.04236
|15.21066691
|11.82421227
|EFX-T
|Enerflex Ltd.
|74.1745
|16.72
|11.9981
|5.025121
|29.42087
|36.14103502
|17.71186441
|CM-T
|Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
|74.12096
|105.3
|99.3464
|1.739133
|19.71936
|10.91793529
|10.58504222
|PWF-T
|Power Financial Corp.
|74.05229
|33.54
|31.165
|2.820362
|9.598714
|11.82251456
|10.87548638
|ECA-T
|Encanada Corp.
|73.9215
|16.63
|10.59295
|8.621807
|138.0031
|46.34536838
|73.8018501
|NA-T
|National Bank of Canada
|73.9138
|49.81
|44.44505
|2.384378
|28.18288
|11.7715375
|10.18817754
|DSG-T
|Descartes Systems Group
|73.45869
|30.34
|25.84035
|0.0989795
|8.979886
|72.98440042
|23.84489172
|RBA-T
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
|72.7342
|51.29
|40.9845
|3.14204
|57.16174
|32.84178738
|28.58067813
|GWO-T
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|72.15114
|35.31
|34.0161
|2.496373
|5.432019
|13.16123514
|12.62424026
|ERF-T
|Enerplus Corp.
|71.64069
|10.97
|7.51515
|11.25761
|137.0141
|#N/A N/A
|31.52298851
|CTC.A-T
|Canadian Tire Corp.
|71.46484
|142.36
|135.701
|1.388788
|22.66037
|16.47078976
|14.67326324
|BMO-T
|Bank of Montreal
|70.86938
|88.8
|82.45525
|1.369868
|18.56874
|12.41810978
|11.97088164
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
