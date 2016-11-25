The S&P/TSX Composite had a terrific week, jumping 1.7 per cent as of Thursday’s close. The benchmark is now, however, closing in on overbought technically-vulnerable territory with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 65 that is just below the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only six oversold benchmark constituents trading with RSI levels below the buy signal of 30. Hudson’s Bay Co. is the most oversold stock in the index (investors are clearly not in a holiday mood yet) followed by Guyana Goldfields Inc. The REIT sector continues to struggle with rising bond yields – Boardwalk REIT, Allied Properties REIT and Smart REIT are also on the oversold list.