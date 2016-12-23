Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.81 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

The benchmark is very close to overbought, “don’t buy now” levels according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current level of 65.2 is not far from the RSI sell signal of 70 and a great distance from the RSI buy signal of 30.

Oversold stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HBC-THudson's Bay Co.26.7275413.116.2393-3.249628-26.96118#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
YRI-TYamana Gold Inc.28.288693.385.469435-3.703733.734413.6888129629.00540592
SSO-TSilver Standard Resources28.8772910.813.8619-1.99637350.83799#N/A N/A11.4518385
EMP.A-TEmpire Co Ltd. - A class28.9868915.3720.3646-0.9664985-39.1292216.3895093121.40668524
AKG-TAsanko Gold Ltd.29.412543.614.66235-9.75000377.8325#N/A N/A10.91887953
KDX-TKlondex Mines Ltd.29.948235.545.6720.180827395.7597126.1323367611.0501644
MAG-TMAG Silver Corp.30.3690313.117.45875-5.7553934.08393#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
Overbought stocksRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
LB-TLaurentian Bank of Canada88.7243358.7249.944051.73250226.0634710.3173192710.06686096
BMO-TBank of Montreal83.8217697.3884.36770.807452130.0250313.2547229312.60745728
NA-TNational Bank of Canada81.8905555.2945.98781.78604343.7264412.8220025710.97241516
TD-TToronto-Dominion Bank77.6977167.2358.134851.08254628.8888714.2061489713.0518346
SES-TSecure Energy Services Ltd.75.1252311.168.9623-0.44603237.0508#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PPL-TPembina Pipeline Corp.74.5196542.6238.640652.27981948.1588936.7311823229.88779804
IFC-TIntact Financial Corp.74.489996.791.9854.22504711.8645223.2563725214.40703218
X-TTMX Group Ltd.74.2101772.1556.87652.485795107.968519.0164982415.69843342
MEG-TMEG Energy Corp.73.414189.096.31055-0.655731913.34165#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CCL.B-TCCL Industries Inc.73.14055266.74234.95716.6127419.9180627.4614675921.67032253
TRI-TThomson Reuters Corp.72.6994559.4354.15740.0505029917.331227.4362829219.41557237
RY-TRoyal Bank of Canada72.5164692.0280.657650.579296929.3849713.7858953412.96421527
PSI-TPason Systems Ltd.72.4967219.5717.206953.7645764.943417#N/A N/A1957
IPL-TInter Pipeline Ltd.72.229829.8427.23513.08132342.6839422.0846946220.79442509
FSV-TFirstService Corp.72.1360562.4758.868951.67643712.599356.6221278726.66473128
GEI-TGibson Energy Inc.70.5740119.116.84092.0299246.71026#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

