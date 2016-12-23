The S&P/TSX Composite climbed 0.81 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.
The benchmark is very close to overbought, “don’t buy now” levels according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current level of 65.2 is not far from the RSI sell signal of 70 and a great distance from the RSI buy signal of 30.
|Oversold stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|HBC-T
|Hudson's Bay Co.
|26.72754
|13.1
|16.2393
|-3.249628
|-26.96118
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|YRI-T
|Yamana Gold Inc.
|28.28869
|3.38
|5.469435
|-3.7037
|33.7344
|13.68881296
|29.00540592
|SSO-T
|Silver Standard Resources
|28.87729
|10.8
|13.8619
|-1.996373
|50.83799
|#N/A N/A
|11.4518385
|EMP.A-T
|Empire Co Ltd. - A class
|28.98689
|15.37
|20.3646
|-0.9664985
|-39.12922
|16.38950931
|21.40668524
|AKG-T
|Asanko Gold Ltd.
|29.41254
|3.61
|4.66235
|-9.750003
|77.8325
|#N/A N/A
|10.91887953
|KDX-T
|Klondex Mines Ltd.
|29.94823
|5.54
|5.672
|0.1808273
|95.75971
|26.13233676
|11.0501644
|MAG-T
|MAG Silver Corp.
|30.36903
|13.1
|17.45875
|-5.75539
|34.08393
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|Overbought stocks
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|LB-T
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|88.72433
|58.72
|49.94405
|1.732502
|26.06347
|10.31731927
|10.06686096
|BMO-T
|Bank of Montreal
|83.82176
|97.38
|84.3677
|0.8074521
|30.02503
|13.25472293
|12.60745728
|NA-T
|National Bank of Canada
|81.89055
|55.29
|45.9878
|1.786043
|43.72644
|12.82200257
|10.97241516
|TD-T
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|77.69771
|67.23
|58.13485
|1.082546
|28.88887
|14.20614897
|13.0518346
|SES-T
|Secure Energy Services Ltd.
|75.12523
|11.16
|8.9623
|-0.446032
|37.0508
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|PPL-T
|Pembina Pipeline Corp.
|74.51965
|42.62
|38.64065
|2.279819
|48.15889
|36.73118232
|29.88779804
|IFC-T
|Intact Financial Corp.
|74.4899
|96.7
|91.985
|4.225047
|11.86452
|23.25637252
|14.40703218
|X-T
|TMX Group Ltd.
|74.21017
|72.15
|56.8765
|2.485795
|107.9685
|19.01649824
|15.69843342
|MEG-T
|MEG Energy Corp.
|73.41418
|9.09
|6.31055
|-0.6557319
|13.34165
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|CCL.B-T
|CCL Industries Inc.
|73.14055
|266.74
|234.957
|16.61274
|19.91806
|27.46146759
|21.67032253
|TRI-T
|Thomson Reuters Corp.
|72.69945
|59.43
|54.1574
|0.05050299
|17.3312
|27.43628292
|19.41557237
|RY-T
|Royal Bank of Canada
|72.51646
|92.02
|80.65765
|0.5792969
|29.38497
|13.78589534
|12.96421527
|PSI-T
|Pason Systems Ltd.
|72.49672
|19.57
|17.20695
|3.764576
|4.943417
|#N/A N/A
|1957
|IPL-T
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|72.2298
|29.84
|27.2351
|3.081323
|42.68394
|22.08469462
|20.79442509
|FSV-T
|FirstService Corp.
|72.13605
|62.47
|58.86895
|1.676437
|12.5993
|56.62212787
|26.66473128
|GEI-T
|Gibson Energy Inc.
|70.57401
|19.1
|16.8409
|2.02992
|46.71026
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
