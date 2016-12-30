Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.7 per cent for the holiday shortened week ending with Thursday’s close.

According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is very, very close to being overbought and vulnerable to a correction. The current RSI of 69.4 is so close to the RSI sell signal of 70 that investors should avoid new purchases until the RSI declines.

Overbought RSIPrice 200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC#N/A N/A35.15#N/A N/A1.35525152.235124.4461888514.83122363
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC80.5250511.719.00584.21271142.82436#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP79.1746764.559.026153.49029216.5293458.9712952727.77101234
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL78.755039784.655-0.390221129.5176513.2030002112.56151256
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA75.1749754.8646.19155-0.596856242.868612.7222835510.88708077
X-TTMX GROUP LTD74.6623672.4957.296850.5544026109.121519.106110715.77241079
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP73.100979.36.355951.32013114.83791#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TCL.A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A72.7759222.418.919254.6543735.551788.7306287689.399916072
PSI-TPASON SYSTEMS INC72.3325519.5917.253650.76647735.747784#N/A N/A1959
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA71.600745850.1092-0.289513925.698510.190812429.943425339
IPL-TINTER PIPELINE LTD70.8690129.8327.297050.0335128342.7317622.0772934120.78745645
HCG-THOME CAPITAL GROUP INC70.4520631.6830.73815.90801721.110148.0360241947.845468053
CCL.B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B70.40313264.77235.4928-0.648564319.1403227.2586516421.51027703
SGY-TSURGE ENERGY INC70.147983.32.53514.27115663.76041#N/A N/A45.20547945

