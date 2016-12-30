The S&P/TSX Composite rose 0.7 per cent for the holiday shortened week ending with Thursday’s close.
According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is very, very close to being overbought and vulnerable to a correction. The current RSI of 69.4 is so close to the RSI sell signal of 70 that investors should avoid new purchases until the RSI declines.
|Overbought
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|TFII-T
|TFI INTERNATIONAL INC
|#N/A N/A
|35.15
|#N/A N/A
|1.355251
|52.2351
|24.44618885
|14.83122363
|SES-T
|SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC
|80.52505
|11.71
|9.0058
|4.212711
|42.82436
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|FSV-T
|FIRSTSERVICE CORP
|79.17467
|64.5
|59.02615
|3.490292
|16.52934
|58.97129527
|27.77101234
|BMO-T
|BANK OF MONTREAL
|78.75503
|97
|84.655
|-0.3902211
|29.51765
|13.20300021
|12.56151256
|NA-T
|NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
|75.17497
|54.86
|46.19155
|-0.5968562
|42.8686
|12.72228355
|10.88708077
|X-T
|TMX GROUP LTD
|74.66236
|72.49
|57.29685
|0.5544026
|109.1215
|19.1061107
|15.77241079
|MEG-T
|MEG ENERGY CORP
|73.10097
|9.3
|6.35595
|1.320131
|14.83791
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|TCL.A-T
|TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A
|72.77592
|22.4
|18.91925
|4.65437
|35.55178
|8.730628768
|9.399916072
|PSI-T
|PASON SYSTEMS INC
|72.33255
|19.59
|17.25365
|0.7664773
|5.747784
|#N/A N/A
|1959
|LB-T
|LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
|71.60074
|58
|50.1092
|-0.2895139
|25.6985
|10.19081242
|9.943425339
|IPL-T
|INTER PIPELINE LTD
|70.86901
|29.83
|27.29705
|0.03351283
|42.73176
|22.07729341
|20.78745645
|HCG-T
|HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC
|70.45206
|31.68
|30.7381
|5.908017
|21.11014
|8.036024194
|7.845468053
|CCL.B-T
|CCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B
|70.40313
|264.77
|235.4928
|-0.6485643
|19.14032
|27.25865164
|21.51027703
|SGY-T
|SURGE ENERGY INC
|70.14798
|3.3
|2.5351
|4.271156
|63.76041
|#N/A N/A
|45.20547945
