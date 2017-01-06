The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 1.1 per cent for the shortened week ending with Thursday’s close. This means my warnings about the market becoming frothy last week, and advice to hold off on new purchases in the short term, was what we called ‘wrong’ in the finance business.
The domestic benchmark is now officially oversold and technically vulnerable according to Relative Strength index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 70.5 is above the sell signal of 70.
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.
This week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX
|Oversold
|RSI
|Price
|200D MA
|Return 1 W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|HBC-T
|HUDSON'S BAY CO
|24.29918
|12.59
|16.0808
|-5.124343
|-4.548896
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|PEY-T
|PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP
|29.99461
|31.34
|34.47765
|-6.111446
|-5.630831
|47.30566061
|28.36199095
|RBA-T
|RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS
|33.71322
|45.6
|43.3077
|-0.588621
|0.1097678
|29.80250228
|27.05757759
|Overbought
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1w %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|BEI.UN-T
|BOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST
|78.56689
|50.77
|51.47475
|6.146767
|4.357655
|18.18949189
|#N/A N/A
|BMO-T
|BANK OF MONTREAL
|78.26646
|97.8
|85.0244
|0.8247454
|1.273691
|13.31189135
|12.66511267
|D.UN-T
|DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV
|77.79153
|20
|18.4056
|3.252448
|2.301794
|31.76609985
|#N/A N/A
|AGI-T
|ALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A
|75.42638
|11.37
|9.7184
|16.85509
|22.78617
|#N/A N/A
|107.5156963
|LB-T
|LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
|74.88918
|58.79
|50.3199
|1.467039
|1.836136
|10.32961847
|10.07886165
|NA-T
|NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
|74.72472
|55.57
|46.43435
|1.109899
|1.907209
|12.88693556
|11.02798174
|MST.UN-T
|MILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES
|74.05092
|19.37
|18.626
|2.001059
|1.947373
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|AX.UN-T
|ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT
|73.69009
|12.77
|12.78345
|1.510338
|0.5511862
|11.38656676
|#N/A N/A
|SES-T
|SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC
|73.53996
|11.57
|9.063
|-0.3445303
|-1.195562
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|TXG-T
|TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC
|72.28879
|26.75
|23.4584
|22.70643
|28.66762
|58.61165021
|22.14006975
|MEG-T
|MEG ENERGY CORP
|72.22118
|9.39
|6.4156
|1.954401
|1.733487
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|TD-T
|TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
|72.11076
|67.81
|58.5475
|1.588011
|2.401082
|14.32870562
|13.16443409
|KEL-T
|KELT EXPLORATION LTD
|71.39693
|7.29
|5.2202
|8.320951
|7.680945
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|T-T
|TELUS CORP
|71.13434
|44.2
|42.15675
|2.742911
|3.391815
|16.96417978
|16.35825315
|MX-T
|METHANEX CORP
|70.71949
|62.66
|44.4747
|4.086377
|6.401767
|#N/A N/A
|24.17391838
|SPTSX Index
|S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
|70.47044
|15586.58
|14426.71
|1.067497
|1.95633
|23.49579465
|16.95492875
|MBT-T
|MANITOBA TELECOM SVCS INC
|70.20201
|38.43
|36.96775
|1.104978
|1.238149
|34.67144257
|28.57249071
|GEI-T
|GIBSON ENERGY INC
|70.01997
|19.32
|16.87485
|1.79136
|1.79136
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
Source: Bloomberg
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
- Hudson's Bay Co$12.18-0.41(-3.26%)
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp$31.48+0.14(+0.45%)
- Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc$34.40-0.06(-0.17%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$33.73-0.27(-0.79%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$25.53-0.15(-0.58%)
- Bank of Montreal$97.74-0.06(-0.06%)
- Bank of Montreal$73.99+0.15(+0.20%)
- Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust$19.89-0.11(-0.55%)
- Laurentian Bank of Canada$58.78-0.01(-0.02%)
- Alamos Gold Inc$10.58-0.79(-6.95%)
- Alamos Gold Inc$8.01-0.56(-6.48%)
- Updated January 6 11:52 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.