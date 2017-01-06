Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 1.1 per cent for the shortened week ending with Thursday’s close. This means my warnings about the market becoming frothy last week, and advice to hold off on new purchases in the short term, was what we called ‘wrong’ in the finance business.

The domestic benchmark is now officially oversold and technically vulnerable according to Relative Strength index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 70.5 is above the sell signal of 70.

This week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Oversold
RSIPrice200D MAReturn 1 W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO24.2991812.5916.0808-5.124343-4.548896#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP29.9946131.3434.47765-6.111446-5.63083147.3056606128.36199095
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS33.7132245.643.3077-0.5886210.109767829.8025022827.05757759
Overbought
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1w %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
BEI.UN-TBOARDWALK REAL ESTATE INVEST78.5668950.7751.474756.1467674.35765518.18949189#N/A N/A
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL78.2664697.885.02440.82474541.27369113.3118913512.66511267
D.UN-TDREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INV77.791532018.40563.2524482.30179431.76609985#N/A N/A
AGI-TALAMOS GOLD INC-CLASS A75.4263811.379.718416.8550922.78617#N/A N/A107.5156963
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA74.8891858.7950.31991.4670391.83613610.3296184710.07886165
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA74.7247255.5746.434351.1098991.90720912.8869355611.02798174
MST.UN-TMILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES74.0509219.3718.6262.0010591.947373#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
AX.UN-TARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT73.6900912.7712.783451.5103380.551186211.38656676#N/A N/A
SES-TSECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC73.5399611.579.063-0.3445303-1.195562#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC72.2887926.7523.458422.7064328.6676258.6116502122.14006975
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP72.221189.396.41561.9544011.733487#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TD-TTORONTO-DOMINION BANK72.1107667.8158.54751.5880112.40108214.3287056213.16443409
KEL-TKELT EXPLORATION LTD71.396937.295.22028.3209517.680945#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
T-TTELUS CORP71.1343444.242.156752.7429113.39181516.9641797816.35825315
MX-TMETHANEX CORP70.7194962.6644.47474.0863776.401767#N/A N/A24.17391838
SPTSX IndexS&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX70.4704415586.5814426.711.0674971.9563323.4957946516.95492875
MBT-TMANITOBA TELECOM SVCS INC70.2020138.4336.967751.1049781.23814934.6714425728.57249071
GEI-TGIBSON ENERGY INC70.0199719.3216.874851.791361.79136#N/A N/A#N/A N/A

Source: Bloomberg 

