The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 1.1 per cent for the shortened week ending with Thursday’s close. This means my warnings about the market becoming frothy last week, and advice to hold off on new purchases in the short term, was what we called ‘wrong’ in the finance business.

The domestic benchmark is now officially oversold and technically vulnerable according to Relative Strength index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 70.5 is above the sell signal of 70.