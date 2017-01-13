My warnings last week about frothy conditions in the S&P/TSX Composite Index finally proved useful as the benchmark lost 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.
The TSX is no longer technically overbought, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI), with a current reading of 56 that is well below the sell signal of 70.
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.
|Oversold
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|HBC-T
|HUDSON'S BAY CO
|8.427589
|9.08
|15.89595
|-27.87927
|-31.15997
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|TOU-T
|TOURMALINE OIL CORP
|20.86464
|30.93
|33.44075
|-10.32184
|-13.868
|2761.36062
|33.36569579
|VII-T
|SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A
|22.01566
|25.8
|27.63055
|-14.22873
|-17.59821
|71.64278362
|37.99705449
|PEY-T
|PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP
|23.73073
|29.69
|34.5314
|-5.264836
|-10.59921
|44.81509515
|26.86877828
|GIL-T
|GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC
|29.15082
|32.7
|37.3903
|-3.823527
|-4.07744
|16.863247
|15.00377104
|CR-T
|CREW ENERGY INC
|29.21516
|6.42
|6.1223
|-10.957
|-14.51398
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|CNQ-T
|CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES
|29.92779
|40.41
|40.28151
|-6.91085
|-5.562049
|#N/A N/A
|56.67601683
|Overbought
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|CCO-T
|CAMECO CORP
|79.12173
|16.62
|13.4345
|14.93777
|18.37607
|30.05175128
|18.77966102
|MST.UN-T
|MILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES
|75.32471
|19.65
|18.69485
|1.445528
|3.421051
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|FSV-T
|FIRSTSERVICE CORP
|73.95634
|64.93
|59.52125
|2.461735
|1.866957
|60.62818286
|28.55128068
|CPX-T
|CAPITAL POWER CORP
|73.02524
|24.95
|20.4453
|5.141177
|7.404224
|17.62573312
|22.07964602
|BBD.B-T
|BOMBARDIER INC-B
|73.00067
|2.56
|1.906
|9.401711
|18.51851
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|LUN-T
|LUNDIN MINING CORP
|72.24747
|7.86
|5.23775
|8.864271
|22.8125
|#N/A N/A
|27.41203239
|TXG-T
|TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC
|71.69531
|27.83
|23.72565
|4.037383
|33.86243
|61.28400656
|22.99855568
|RY-T
|ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
|71.60793
|93.75
|81.72245
|1.00194
|3.16936
|14.04507428
|13.2079459
Source: Bloomberg
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
- Gildan Activewear Inc$32.66-0.04(-0.12%)
- Hudson's Bay Co$9.13+0.05(+0.55%)
- Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust$19.49-0.16(-0.81%)
- FirstService Corp$65.56+0.63(+0.96%)
- Cameco Corp$17.05+0.43(+2.59%)
- Capital Power Corp$25.11+0.16(+0.64%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,473.82+55.66(+0.36%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.58+0.02(+0.78%)
- Updated January 13 11:00 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.