The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

My warnings last week about frothy conditions in the S&P/TSX Composite Index finally proved useful as the benchmark lost 1.0 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

The TSX is no longer technically overbought, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI), with a current reading of 56 that is well below the sell signal of 70.

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO8.4275899.0815.89595-27.87927-31.15997#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
TOU-TTOURMALINE OIL CORP20.8646430.9333.44075-10.32184-13.8682761.3606233.36569579
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A22.0156625.827.63055-14.22873-17.5982171.6427836237.99705449
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP23.7307329.6934.5314-5.264836-10.5992144.8150951526.86877828
GIL-TGILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC29.1508232.737.3903-3.823527-4.0774416.86324715.00377104
CR-TCREW ENERGY INC29.215166.426.1223-10.957-14.51398#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CNQ-TCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES29.9277940.4140.28151-6.91085-5.562049#N/A N/A56.67601683
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CCO-TCAMECO CORP79.1217316.6213.434514.9377718.3760730.0517512818.77966102
MST.UN-TMILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES75.3247119.6518.694851.4455283.421051#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP73.9563464.9359.521252.4617351.86695760.6281828628.55128068
CPX-TCAPITAL POWER CORP73.0252424.9520.44535.1411777.40422417.6257331222.07964602
BBD.B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B73.000672.561.9069.40171118.51851#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
LUN-TLUNDIN MINING CORP72.247477.865.237758.86427122.8125#N/A N/A27.41203239
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC71.6953127.8323.725654.03738333.8624361.2840065622.99855568
RY-TROYAL BANK OF CANADA71.6079393.7581.722451.001943.1693614.0450742813.2079459

Source: Bloomberg

