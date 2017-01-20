The S&P/TSX Composite was flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close (it declined 0.03 per cent, if you want to get nitpicky).
The benchmark remains in technically neutral territory, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) , with a reading of 53.9 that is roughly mid-way between the buy signal of 30 and sell signal of 70.
|Oversold
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W%
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|SJ-T
|STELLA-JONES INC
|20.6563
|38.65
|45.8757
|-8.628837
|-11.31253
|15.84138513
|18.62650602
|HBC-T
|HUDSON'S BAY CO
|22.5575
|9.64
|15.67755
|6.167406
|-26.91432
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|SPE-T
|SPARTAN ENERGY CORP
|25.11243
|2.88
|3.22295
|-5.263153
|-13.51351
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|CR-T
|CREW ENERGY INC
|25.35944
|6.15
|6.1853
|-4.205607
|-18.10919
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|PXT-T
|PAREX RESOURCES INC
|25.83524
|14.79
|14.7355
|-6.863981
|-12.48521
|121.5335744
|19.02835724
|CPG-T
|CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
|26.9199
|15.91
|18.9611
|-4.387017
|-12.82192
|50.84594047
|#N/A N/A
|VII-T
|SEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A
|27.32812
|25.96
|27.80115
|0.6201544
|-17.08719
|72.08707954
|38.34564254
|RBA-T
|RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS
|27.98861
|41.99
|43.7642
|-5.746347
|-7.815582
|27.16367364
|25.56212005
|BTE-T
|BAYTEX ENERGY CORP
|29.02307
|5.38
|6.178
|-8.813559
|-17.9878
|26.6323455
|#N/A N/A
|PEY-T
|PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP
|29.8858
|29.51
|34.5827
|-0.6062657
|-11.14122
|44.54339657
|26.46636771
|Overbought
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W%
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|MST.UNU-T
|MILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES
|84.11217
|21.6
|18.77725
|9.923668
|13.68421
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|IVN-T
|IVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A
|77.66778
|3.59
|1.75315
|18.0921
|41.33858
|12.98225518
|#N/A N/A
|CCA-T
|COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|75.57413
|70.54
|64.84625
|5.440956
|6.491551
|12.8650815
|12.39718805
|H-T
|HYDRO ONE LTD
|73.65097
|24.27
|24.55005
|1.931966
|2.926211
|19.96783135
|20.48101266
|QBR.B-T
|QUEBECOR INC -CL B
|71.19583
|39.17
|37.58695
|2.298243
|4.957123
|17.6471481
|14.90487062
|BBD.B-T
|BOMBARDIER INC-B
|71.05045
|2.68
|1.9394
|4.687505
|24.07407
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|RNW-T
|TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC
|70.89766
|14.88
|13.7346
|1.848053
|3.76569
|34.50186796
|16.9476082
|EFX-T
|ENERFLEX LTD
|70.41692
|18.71
|13.25425
|6.609686
|9.73607
|40.44250956
|20.05359057
|NWC-T
|NORTH WEST CO INC/THE
|70.13071
|29.48
|27.96605
|6.425988
|7.122089
|18.42356037
|17.33098178
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
