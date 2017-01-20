Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The S&P/TSX Composite was flat for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close (it declined 0.03 per cent, if you want to get nitpicky).

The benchmark remains in technically neutral territory, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) , with a reading of 53.9 that is roughly mid-way between the buy signal of 30 and sell signal of 70.

OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W%Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
SJ-TSTELLA-JONES INC20.656338.6545.8757-8.628837-11.3125315.8413851318.62650602
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO22.55759.6415.677556.167406-26.91432#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
SPE-TSPARTAN ENERGY CORP25.112432.883.22295-5.263153-13.51351#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
CR-TCREW ENERGY INC25.359446.156.1853-4.205607-18.10919#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PXT-TPAREX RESOURCES INC25.8352414.7914.7355-6.863981-12.48521121.533574419.02835724
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP26.919915.9118.9611-4.387017-12.8219250.84594047#N/A N/A
VII-TSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY - A27.3281225.9627.801150.6201544-17.0871972.0870795438.34564254
RBA-TRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS27.9886141.9943.7642-5.746347-7.81558227.1636736425.56212005
BTE-TBAYTEX ENERGY CORP29.023075.386.178-8.813559-17.987826.6323455#N/A N/A
PEY-TPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEV CORP29.885829.5134.5827-0.6062657-11.1412244.5433965726.46636771
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W%Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
MST.UNU-TMILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES84.1121721.618.777259.92366813.68421#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A77.667783.591.7531518.092141.3385812.98225518#N/A N/A
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC75.5741370.5464.846255.4409566.49155112.865081512.39718805
H-THYDRO ONE LTD73.6509724.2724.550051.9319662.92621119.9678313520.48101266
QBR.B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B71.1958339.1737.586952.2982434.95712317.647148114.90487062
BBD.B-TBOMBARDIER INC-B71.050452.681.93944.68750524.07407#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
RNW-TTRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC70.8976614.8813.73461.8480533.7656934.5018679616.9476082
EFX-TENERFLEX LTD70.4169218.7113.254256.6096869.7360740.4425095620.05359057
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE70.1307129.4827.966056.4259887.12208918.4235603717.33098178

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

