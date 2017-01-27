The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and, as a result, there are currently no oversold, technically attractive stocks in the benchmark according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The index as a whole has an RSI reading of 61, which is in the neutral zone but much closer to the sell signal of 70 than the RSI buy signal of 30.