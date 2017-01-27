The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and, as a result, there are currently no oversold, technically attractive stocks in the benchmark according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).
The index as a whole has an RSI reading of 61, which is in the neutral zone but much closer to the sell signal of 70 than the RSI buy signal of 30.
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.
Report Typo/Error
|Overbought
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|IVN-T
|IVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A
|82.99
|4.12
|1.83
|14.76
|62.20
|15.20
|NA
|CCA-T
|COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC
|80.91
|72.49
|64.94
|3.39
|10.10
|13.22
|12.74
|OTC-T
|OPEN TEXT CORP
|79.51
|45.54
|40.02
|9.35
|9.84
|28.46
|15.14
|BMO-T
|BANK OF MONTREAL
|77.32
|100.66
|86.52
|2.66
|4.24
|13.70
|13.04
|MX-T
|METHANEX CORP
|74.60
|67.44
|45.92
|13.86
|14.52
|NA
|15.36
|MDA-T
|MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOC
|73.72
|73.83
|79.73
|5.47
|10.38
|21.87
|12.90
|MST-.UN-T
|MILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES
|73.10
|21.23
|18.89
|-1.71
|11.74
|NA
|NA
|JE-T
|JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
|73.03
|7.68
|7.49
|4.63
|4.63
|12.47
|30.72
|QBR.B-T
|QUEBECOR INC -CL B
|72.21
|39.58
|37.72
|1.05
|6.06
|17.83
|15.06
|RCI.B-T
|ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B
|72.01
|56.04
|52.87
|7.71
|8.21
|19.93
|17.71
|BAD-T
|BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD
|71.63
|33.88
|26.32
|5.84
|5.55
|31.67
|23.13
|NFI-T
|NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC
|70.69
|42.65
|40.35
|4.89
|4.43
|18.05
|15.27
|LB-T
|LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA
|70.45
|60.06
|51.17
|2.86
|4.04
|10.55
|10.30
|NA-T
|NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA
|70.29
|56.60
|47.39
|1.89
|3.80
|13.13
|11.23
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB