The S&P/TSX Composite leapt 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, and, as a result, there are currently no oversold, technically attractive stocks in the benchmark according to Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The index as a whole has an RSI reading of 61, which is in the neutral zone but much closer to the sell signal of 70 than the RSI buy signal of 30.

OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
IVN-TIVANHOE MINES LTD-CL A82.994.121.8314.7662.2015.20NA
CCA-TCOGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC80.9172.4964.943.3910.1013.2212.74
OTC-TOPEN TEXT CORP79.5145.5440.029.359.8428.4615.14
BMO-TBANK OF MONTREAL77.32100.6686.522.664.2413.7013.04
MX-TMETHANEX CORP74.6067.4445.9213.8614.52NA15.36
MDA-TMACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOC73.7273.8379.735.4710.3821.8712.90
MST-.UN-TMILESTONE APARTMENTS REAL ES73.1021.2318.89-1.7111.74NANA
JE-TJUST ENERGY GROUP INC73.037.687.494.634.6312.4730.72
QBR.B-TQUEBECOR INC -CL B72.2139.5837.721.056.0617.8315.06
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B72.0156.0452.877.718.2119.9317.71
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD71.6333.8826.325.845.5531.6723.13
NFI-TNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC70.6942.6540.354.894.4318.0515.27
LB-TLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA70.4560.0651.172.864.0410.5510.30
NA-TNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA70.2956.6047.391.893.8013.1311.23

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

