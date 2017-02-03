Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.

The weaker performance erased the previously frothy market conditions according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 48.2 is in technically neutral territory, approximately mid-way between the buy signal of 30 and the sell signal of 70.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.



OversoldRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC22.9456317.7119.2458-4.631129-12.75862#N/A N/A983.8888889
CR-TCREW ENERGY INC23.832965.66.28555-7.59076-25.43276#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
L-TLOBLAW COMPANIES LTD26.997167.469.5599-3.091303-4.85600727.4802008115.46935965
CPG-TCRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP27.0368314.9318.8052-6.800211-18.0352647.71401093#N/A N/A
MEG-TMEG ENERGY CORP28.856646.796.506425-4.231314-26.43553#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
IMO-TIMPERIAL OIL LTD29.8490942.8642.39865-2.034284-8.24234385.9872495917.35925476
OverboughtRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KL-TKIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD74.927499.998.08644516.4335742.3076911.9353593412.56486779
ABX-TBARRICK GOLD CORP72.2713924.6823.534555.47008814.84412123.478921524.18089321
MAG-TMAG SILVER CORP71.7792419.8318.055813.1849334.1678#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
PAAS-TPAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP71.6675526.6222.0514511.5674831.4567972.0056046629.98816453
MFI-TMAPLE LEAF FOODS INC71.4095829.828.852152.7940655.9743925.2414875522.27204783
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B70.8374656.4453.03240.71377188.97856220.0728792917.86075949
TXG-TTOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC70.3070529.6124.406114.7229842.4242465.7939781427.94281349

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular