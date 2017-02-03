The S&P/TSX Composite fell 1.3 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close.
The weaker performance erased the previously frothy market conditions according to Relative Strength Index (RSI). The current RSI reading of 48.2 is in technically neutral territory, approximately mid-way between the buy signal of 30 and the sell signal of 70.
|Oversold
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|CVE-T
|CENOVUS ENERGY INC
|22.94563
|17.71
|19.2458
|-4.631129
|-12.75862
|#N/A N/A
|983.8888889
|CR-T
|CREW ENERGY INC
|23.83296
|5.6
|6.28555
|-7.59076
|-25.43276
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|L-T
|LOBLAW COMPANIES LTD
|26.9971
|67.4
|69.5599
|-3.091303
|-4.856007
|27.48020081
|15.46935965
|CPG-T
|CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP
|27.03683
|14.93
|18.8052
|-6.800211
|-18.03526
|47.71401093
|#N/A N/A
|MEG-T
|MEG ENERGY CORP
|28.85664
|6.79
|6.506425
|-4.231314
|-26.43553
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|IMO-T
|IMPERIAL OIL LTD
|29.84909
|42.86
|42.39865
|-2.034284
|-8.242343
|85.98724959
|17.35925476
|Overbought
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|KL-T
|KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD
|74.92749
|9.99
|8.086445
|16.43357
|42.30769
|11.93535934
|12.56486779
|ABX-T
|BARRICK GOLD CORP
|72.27139
|24.68
|23.53455
|5.470088
|14.84412
|123.4789215
|24.18089321
|MAG-T
|MAG SILVER CORP
|71.77924
|19.83
|18.0558
|13.18493
|34.1678
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|PAAS-T
|PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP
|71.66755
|26.62
|22.05145
|11.56748
|31.45679
|72.00560466
|29.98816453
|MFI-T
|MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC
|71.40958
|29.8
|28.85215
|2.794065
|5.97439
|25.24148755
|22.27204783
|RCI.B-T
|ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B
|70.83746
|56.44
|53.0324
|0.7137718
|8.978562
|20.07287929
|17.86075949
|TXG-T
|TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC
|70.30705
|29.61
|24.4061
|14.72298
|42.42424
|65.79397814
|27.94281349
