The S&P/TSX Composite jumped 1.4 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and is sneaking up on overbought territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) . The benchmark’s current RSI of 61.1 is much closer to the sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

Strong performance in equities markets has left few oversold, technically attractive stocks by RSI.