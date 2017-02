The S&P/TSX Composite dipped 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is at the high end of neutral territory with a reading of 60 that is closer to the RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

There are still only two benchmark constituents trading in official oversold territory with RSI readings below 30 - Dominion Diamond Corp. and Boardwalk REIT. I did not choose either for this week’s focus chart because Dominion Diamond is too volatile and Boardwalk is trading well below its 200-day moving average, which implies that RSI buy signals will be less effective in finding profitable entry points.