The S&P/TSX Composite drifted higher by 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. Relative Strength Index (RSI) places the benchmark at technically neutral levels with a reading of 50 that is exactly halfway between the RSI buy signal of 30 and the sell signal of 70.

There are three stocks in oversold, technically attractive territory according to RSI led by TFI International Inc., and followed by Dorel Industries and Bonavista Energy Corp. But, because they’re all trading with stock prices well below their 200-day moving averages where buy signals are less effective, I did not choose any of these for this week’s focus chart.