Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The S&P/TSX Composite drifted higher by 0.5 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. Relative Strength Index (RSI) places the benchmark at technically neutral levels with a reading of 50 that is exactly halfway between the RSI buy signal of 30 and the sell signal of 70.

There are three stocks in oversold, technically attractive territory according to RSI led by TFI International Inc., and followed by Dorel Industries and Bonavista Energy Corp. But, because they’re all trading with stock prices well below their 200-day moving averages where buy signals are less effective, I did not choose any of these for this week’s focus chart.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.



OVERSOLDRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio FWD
TFII-TTFI INTERNATIONAL INC22.890431.0829.56515-2.546367-11.1493320.3253361213.54248366
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B28.2107931.3536.4967-0.7607057-18.1531612.82463639.735872091
BNP-TBONAVISTA ENERGY CORP29.724013.414.09125-3.943658-29.1060342.75701335682
OVERBOUGHTRSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio FWD
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP83.8753778.2663.43118.78720212.3839932.2160368624.73451327
ACO.X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I78.1356450.145.98982.59153112.4622916.633482215.63182527
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD74.5638562.0353.413311.7805811.3961633.0353241932.83748015
WPX-TWINPAK LTD74.4337253.146.454622.71527916.6006224.7663629323.12868123
CCL.B-TCCL INDUSTRIES INC - CL B73.48809298.14246.23682.96290813.1889528.513187123.18351477
OTEX-TOPEN TEXT CORP73.0056646.1441.520452.33178611.5281432.458959815.29688475
TCL.A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A72.9506824.2119.56533.8461598.2920249.5334549410.59055118
AAR.UN-TPURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE72.632516.175.46594.39932711.372116.08425353#N/A N/A
MRE-TMARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC72.481810.038.385455.34591416.996516.6500248525.689166194
ECI-TENERCARE INC71.4780920.0718.262953.16318313.658727.1014416227.12162162
EMP.A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'70.8139418.3118.927.80225915.8974522.8608949724.61021505
CHE.UN-TCHEMTRADE LOGISTICS INCOM FD70.0232419.0518.00833.1436311.58204731.0149950426.94483734
CU-TCANADIAN UTILITIES LTD-A69.9587138.9137.32112.7048548.07598218.1972684216.60691421

Source: Bloomberg; Scott Barlow

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular