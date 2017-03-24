Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is still in the technically neutral range with a reading of 46 that is a long way from both the RSI sell signal of 70 and the buy signal of 30.

I expected the list of oversold, technically attractive benchmark member stocks to be riddled with oil and gas companies, but that’s not the case. Junior energy stocks, like Baxtex Energy Corp. and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., are just out of buy range.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.



RSIprice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR25.6671212.5312.21761-5.003846-0.963080950.1021625612.20058423
X-TTMX GROUP LTD27.1084467.0663.21405-2.870111-6.66261916.7856289314.06459732
DII.B-TDOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B27.7649530.6736.3885-2.137161-19.9023612.494857749.485518966
HBC-THUDSON'S BAY CO29.4077110.03514.61165-9.686098-23.65428#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
BNP-TBONAVISTA ENERGY CORP29.575993.274.08805-4.985339-32.6403341.00159218654
NAMERSIprice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP84.0502581.7664.12865.0322618.0394539.2481041525.97204574
DDC-TDOMINION DIAMOND CORP83.5759516.8912.2885543.330529.66949#N/A N/A19.52221027
ACO.X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I80.4901851.1246.14862.02485614.7394916.972128115.950078
AYA-TAMAYA INC77.9922222.1919.565159.54773714.6764818.327073198.090870669
EMP.A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'76.4285119.3718.82945.52486222.3006224.184356526.03494624
SW-TSIERRA WIRELESS INC74.551940.3623.029456.71891.19884#N/A N/A36.58481189
ENGH-TENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD74.424036453.478052.97666714.7120634.0844879933.88035998
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP71.6994279.162.975252.64362923.0467564.437875130.88953157
NWC-TNORTH WEST CO INC/THE71.5978231.5528.15324.16253814.5712219.9030517818.069874
CAR-U-TCAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA70.9565933.3331.09033.7152756.59043420.80238783#N/A N/A
TCL/A-TTRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A70.1077324.6519.669751.3316679.7341149.70671910510.78302712
AQN-TALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES70.0724212.6711.72891.12089910.8867431.4869444218.15186246

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

