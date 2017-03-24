The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is still in the technically neutral range with a reading of 46 that is a long way from both the RSI sell signal of 70 and the buy signal of 30.
I expected the list of oversold, technically attractive benchmark member stocks to be riddled with oil and gas companies, but that’s not the case. Junior energy stocks, like Baxtex Energy Corp. and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., are just out of buy range.
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter @SBarlow_ROB.
Report Typo/Error
|RSI
|price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|EFN-T
|ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR
|25.66712
|12.53
|12.21761
|-5.003846
|-0.9630809
|50.10216256
|12.20058423
|X-T
|TMX GROUP LTD
|27.10844
|67.06
|63.21405
|-2.870111
|-6.662619
|16.78562893
|14.06459732
|DII.B-T
|DOREL INDUSTRIES-CL B
|27.76495
|30.67
|36.3885
|-2.137161
|-19.90236
|12.49485774
|9.485518966
|HBC-T
|HUDSON'S BAY CO
|29.40771
|10.035
|14.61165
|-9.686098
|-23.65428
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|BNP-T
|BONAVISTA ENERGY CORP
|29.57599
|3.27
|4.08805
|-4.985339
|-32.64033
|41.00159218
|654
|NAME
|RSI
|price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|PBH-T
|PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP
|84.05025
|81.76
|64.1286
|5.03226
|18.03945
|39.24810415
|25.97204574
|DDC-T
|DOMINION DIAMOND CORP
|83.57595
|16.89
|12.28855
|43.3305
|29.66949
|#N/A N/A
|19.52221027
|ACO.X-T
|ATCO LTD -CLASS I
|80.49018
|51.12
|46.1486
|2.024856
|14.73949
|16.9721281
|15.950078
|AYA-T
|AMAYA INC
|77.99222
|22.19
|19.56515
|9.547737
|14.67648
|18.32707319
|8.090870669
|EMP.A-T
|EMPIRE CO LTD 'A'
|76.42851
|19.37
|18.8294
|5.524862
|22.30062
|24.1843565
|26.03494624
|SW-T
|SIERRA WIRELESS INC
|74.5519
|40.36
|23.02945
|6.718
|91.19884
|#N/A N/A
|36.58481189
|ENGH-T
|ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LTD
|74.42403
|64
|53.47805
|2.976667
|14.71206
|34.08448799
|33.88035998
|FSV-T
|FIRSTSERVICE CORP
|71.69942
|79.1
|62.97525
|2.643629
|23.04675
|64.4378751
|30.88953157
|NWC-T
|NORTH WEST CO INC/THE
|71.59782
|31.55
|28.1532
|4.162538
|14.57122
|19.90305178
|18.069874
|CAR-U-T
|CAN APARTMENT PROP REAL ESTA
|70.95659
|33.33
|31.0903
|3.715275
|6.590434
|20.80238783
|#N/A N/A
|TCL/A-T
|TRANSCONTINENTAL INC-CL A
|70.10773
|24.65
|19.66975
|1.331667
|9.734114
|9.706719105
|10.78302712
|AQN-T
|ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES
|70.07242
|12.67
|11.7289
|1.120899
|10.88674
|31.48694442
|18.15186246
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB
More Related to this Story