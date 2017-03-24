The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.8 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. According to Relative Strength Index (RSI), the benchmark is still in the technically neutral range with a reading of 46 that is a long way from both the RSI sell signal of 70 and the buy signal of 30.

I expected the list of oversold, technically attractive benchmark member stocks to be riddled with oil and gas companies, but that’s not the case. Junior energy stocks, like Baxtex Energy Corp. and PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., are just out of buy range.