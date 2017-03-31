Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The S&P/ TSX Composite had a strong week, rising 1.1 per cent as of Thursday’s market close. The benchmark is in technically neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 52 that is about halfway between the buy signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only two index constituents trading at oversold levels implying a stock price bounce in the near term – Klondex Mines Ltd. and Element Fleet Management Corp..

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KDX-TKLONDEX MINES LTD22.808815.166.4808-14-17.4427.3557309623.95596602
EFN-TELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR27.7895512.1812.22966-0.6927815-1.6491948.7026630711.90615836
CVE-TCENOVUS ENERGY INC31.7693315.0518.8101-10.36332-25.63197#N/A N/A70
CM-TCAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE35.90572113.78106.2878-2.4879984.9882811.5836702610.76850274
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
PBH-TPREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP87.8216784.1164.840753.85103922.5851940.3761983526.44968553
DOO-TBRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING81.4849131.8525.0123510.9369612.3456811.5404782314.26332288
EMP.A-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'81.3879720.0118.778854.76439728.1275124.9834258226.89516129
DOL-TDOLLARAMA INC81.27622110.8898.830951212.8189429.8231261725.98546989
ACO.X-TATCO LTD -CLASS I81.099915246.330252.18117617.2421617.2642934216.22464899
AYA-TAMAYA INC78.5515922.8919.64715.00000120.4103119.013990688.393809983
DDC-TDOMINION DIAMOND CORP77.0162316.8212.37125-0.296390929.28516#N/A N/A24.42166294
NFI-TNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC76.3509448.8241.541056.87855120.1206117.5776701815.9296358
RCI.B-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B72.8771958.8254.400753.64757714.5468420.919326418.33541147
FSV-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP72.2751579.6763.49581.79039325.2497765.2756547831.28996231
BAD-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD71.3882935.128.55939.0087639.66147342.5613422624.375
JE-TJUST ENERGY GROUP INC70.859098.47.451552.81517216.2567910.9163632611.05263158

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

