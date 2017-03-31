The S&P/ TSX Composite had a strong week, rising 1.1 per cent as of Thursday’s market close. The benchmark is in technically neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 52 that is about halfway between the buy signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.
There are only two index constituents trading at oversold levels implying a stock price bounce in the near term – Klondex Mines Ltd. and Element Fleet Management Corp..
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|KDX-T
|KLONDEX MINES LTD
|22.80881
|5.16
|6.4808
|-14
|-17.44
|27.35573096
|23.95596602
|EFN-T
|ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT COR
|27.78955
|12.18
|12.22966
|-0.6927815
|-1.64919
|48.70266307
|11.90615836
|CVE-T
|CENOVUS ENERGY INC
|31.76933
|15.05
|18.8101
|-10.36332
|-25.63197
|#N/A N/A
|70
|CM-T
|CAN IMPERIAL BK OF COMMERCE
|35.90572
|113.78
|106.2878
|-2.487998
|4.98828
|11.58367026
|10.76850274
|PBH-T
|PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORP
|87.82167
|84.11
|64.84075
|3.851039
|22.58519
|40.37619835
|26.44968553
|DOO-T
|BRP INC/CA- SUB VOTING
|81.48491
|31.85
|25.01235
|10.93696
|12.34568
|11.54047823
|14.26332288
|EMP.A-T
|EMPIRE CO LTD 'A'
|81.38797
|20.01
|18.77885
|4.764397
|28.12751
|24.98342582
|26.89516129
|DOL-T
|DOLLARAMA INC
|81.27622
|110.88
|98.83095
|12
|12.81894
|29.82312617
|25.98546989
|ACO.X-T
|ATCO LTD -CLASS I
|81.09991
|52
|46.33025
|2.181176
|17.24216
|17.26429342
|16.22464899
|AYA-T
|AMAYA INC
|78.55159
|22.89
|19.6471
|5.000001
|20.41031
|19.01399068
|8.393809983
|DDC-T
|DOMINION DIAMOND CORP
|77.01623
|16.82
|12.37125
|-0.2963909
|29.28516
|#N/A N/A
|24.42166294
|NFI-T
|NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC
|76.35094
|48.82
|41.54105
|6.878551
|20.12061
|17.57767018
|15.9296358
|RCI.B-T
|ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B
|72.87719
|58.82
|54.40075
|3.647577
|14.54684
|20.9193264
|18.33541147
|FSV-T
|FIRSTSERVICE CORP
|72.27515
|79.67
|63.4958
|1.790393
|25.24977
|65.27565478
|31.28996231
|BAD-T
|BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD
|71.38829
|35.1
|28.5593
|9.008763
|9.661473
|42.56134226
|24.375
|JE-T
|JUST ENERGY GROUP INC
|70.85909
|8.4
|7.45155
|2.815172
|16.25679
|10.91636326
|11.05263158
