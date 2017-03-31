The S&P/ TSX Composite had a strong week, rising 1.1 per cent as of Thursday’s market close. The benchmark is in technically neutral territory according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) with a reading of 52 that is about halfway between the buy signal of 30 and the RSI sell signal of 70.

There are only two index constituents trading at oversold levels implying a stock price bounce in the near term – Klondex Mines Ltd. and Element Fleet Management Corp..