The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.86 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 3.6 per cent higher for 2017. In technical terms, the benchmark is still in the neutral zone, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) , but with a reading of 58 its closer to the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|KDX-T
|KLONDEX MINES LTD
|26.59434
|5.31
|6.4947
|0.5813994
|-16.96
|27.98990712
|29.63420903
|MG-T
|MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC
|28.45751
|53.32
|54.75065
|-8.211645
|-7.763119
|7.627760885
|7.122965878
|VRX-T
|VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE
|28.61397
|12.74
|25.312
|-12.61017
|-33.79558
|#N/A N/A
|2.449825225
|RSI
|Price
|200DMA
|Return 1W %
|Return YTD %
|PE Ratio TTM
|PE Ratio Fwd
|KDX-T
|CANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A
|81.13218
|162.19
|140.8247
|3.968299
|17.36049
|17.80430637
|16.02193026
|MG-T
|DOLLARAMA INC
|79.53104
|114.31
|99.34285
|2.804835
|15.98332
|30.7456851
|26.78931333
|VRX-T
|NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC
|77.90204
|49.64
|41.7508
|1.597703
|22.03978
|17.76999781
|16.10513837
|TFII-T
|VERESEN INC
|77.88557
|15.19
|12.7682
|3.975325
|17.8037
|72.95553785
|34.21171171
|LNR-T
|DOMINION DIAMOND CORP
|76.58193
|17.11
|12.48315
|2.140313
|32.05227
|#N/A N/A
|21.6138394
|PWF-T
|EMPIRE CO LTD 'A'
|75.40576
|20.04
|18.7521
|0.4497759
|28.7038
|25.02088309
|28.6695279
|IGM-T
|FIRSTSERVICE CORP
|75.08956
|81.31
|64.06105
|1.48111
|27.10486
|66.23822463
|31.752564
|CVE-T
|KELT EXPLORATION LTD
|73.83994
|7.13
|5.86695
|6.766914
|4.874445
|#N/A N/A
|#N/A N/A
|HCG-T
|SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING
|73.00742
|33.58
|29.4613
|5.93722
|19.00765
|25.6947466
|21.55327343
|EFN-T
|ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD
|72.748
|9.17
|8.71555
|5.040098
|0.5482477
|52.83901718
|23.45268542
|BBD.B-T
|NORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST
|72.05421
|22.38
|20.9116
|2.840132
|14.00297
|13.70074293
|#N/A N/A
|POT-T
|BLACKBERRY LTD
|71.8002
|10.57
|9.68255
|14.77885
|15.15152
|#N/A N/A
|416.0303399
|SLF-T
|LUCARA DIAMOND CORP
|71.68391
|3.14
|3.371326
|4.966891
|5.231231
|12.58179285
|9.392760673
|AGU-T
|ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B
|70.60027
|59.44
|54.63135
|0.9860623
|15.67635
|21.13982896
|18.50560399
|BNP-T
|TELUS CORP
|70.42651
|44.19
|42.9662
|2.479721
|4.61237
|16.92896486
|16.16313094
|MFC-T
|BADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD
|70.39661
|35.15
|28.891
|0.4273548
|10.13012
|42.62197466
|24.40972222
|CJR.B-T
|ECN CAPITAL CORP
|70.21864
|3.8
|#N/A N/A
|6.760564
|15.17756
|#N/A N/A
|14.23220974
Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow
