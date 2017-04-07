Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The week's most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX

Scott Barlow

The S&P/TSX Composite rose another 0.86 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close and now stands 3.6 per cent higher for 2017. In technical terms, the benchmark is still in the neutral zone, according to Relative Strength Index (RSI) , but with a reading of 58 its closer to the overbought, RSI sell signal of 70 than the oversold buy signal of 30.

RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KDX-TKLONDEX MINES LTD26.594345.316.49470.5813994-16.9627.9899071229.63420903
MG-TMAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC28.4575153.3254.75065-8.211645-7.7631197.6277608857.122965878
VRX-TVALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTE28.6139712.7425.312-12.61017-33.79558#N/A N/A2.449825225
RSIPrice200DMAReturn 1W %Return YTD %PE Ratio TTMPE Ratio Fwd
KDX-TCANADIAN TIRE CORP-CLASS A81.13218162.19140.82473.96829917.3604917.8043063716.02193026
MG-TDOLLARAMA INC79.53104114.3199.342852.80483515.9833230.745685126.78931333
VRX-TNEW FLYER INDUSTRIES INC77.9020449.6441.75081.59770322.0397817.7699978116.10513837
TFII-TVERESEN INC77.8855715.1912.76823.97532517.803772.9555378534.21171171
LNR-TDOMINION DIAMOND CORP76.5819317.1112.483152.14031332.05227#N/A N/A21.6138394
PWF-TEMPIRE CO LTD 'A'75.4057620.0418.75210.449775928.703825.0208830928.6695279
IGM-TFIRSTSERVICE CORP75.0895681.3164.061051.4811127.1048666.2382246331.752564
CVE-TKELT EXPLORATION LTD73.839947.135.866956.7669144.874445#N/A N/A#N/A N/A
HCG-TSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDING73.0074233.5829.46135.9372219.0076525.694746621.55327343
EFN-TADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD72.7489.178.715555.0400980.548247752.8390171823.45268542
BBD.B-TNORTHVIEW APARTMENT REAL EST72.0542122.3820.91162.84013214.0029713.70074293#N/A N/A
POT-TBLACKBERRY LTD71.800210.579.6825514.7788515.15152#N/A N/A416.0303399
SLF-TLUCARA DIAMOND CORP71.683913.143.3713264.9668915.23123112.581792859.392760673
AGU-TROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC-B70.6002759.4454.631350.986062315.6763521.1398289618.50560399
BNP-TTELUS CORP70.4265144.1942.96622.4797214.6123716.9289648616.16313094
MFC-TBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD70.3966135.1528.8910.427354810.1301242.6219746624.40972222
CJR.B-TECN CAPITAL CORP70.218643.8#N/A N/A6.76056415.17756#N/A N/A14.23220974

Source: Bloomberg/Scott Barlow

