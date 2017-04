The S&P/TSX Composite eased lower by 0.64 for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close. The benchmark’s Relative Strength index (RIS) reading of 44.4 puts it in technically neutral territory although marginally closer to the oversold buy signal of 30 than the overbought sell signal of 70.

There are 17 index constituents sporting buy signals this week with RSI levels below 30. It’s no surprise that Home Capital Group Inc. is the most oversold stock and small cap energy and gold miners dominate the remainder of the list.