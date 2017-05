The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.7 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday’s close, but the damage in resource and precious metals stocks was far more severe. The list of oversold, technically attractive stocks by Relative Strength Index (RSI) is huge this week at 44 members.

In technical terms, the benchmark’s RSI reading of 40 puts it closer to the buy signal of 30 than the overbought RSI sell signal of 70.