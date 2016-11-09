The Canadian dollar is down sharply Wednesday in a “risk off” trade following the shocking U.S. election result, but there are reasons to be hopeful for loonie strength in the short term. In the mid-term, however, the potential for anti-trade legislation would be all kinds of terrible for the domestic currency.
- Canadian Dollar / US Dollar FX Spot Rate0.7452-0.0072(-0.96%)
- Updated November 9 12:49 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
