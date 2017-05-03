A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

Ernest Wong, research analyst at Baskin Wealth Management, argues that just because Vancouver and GTA real estate is unaffordable for many (or most), this doesn’t mean it’s a housing bubble,

“The most common explanation for why GTA housing is 'unsustainable' is that it has risen beyond household income levels. Many economists state a relatively arbitrary figure of 3x gross household income as a reasonable benchmark for housing prices. The median home in Toronto is now priced at around 7-8x the median household wage… from an economics perspective, there is no particular reason why housing has to be affordable for the average person. Real estate in Hong Kong has been expensive since the handover in 1997, and continues to be exceptionally expensive. In desirable places where people want to live, it is natural that good real estate is expensive.”

